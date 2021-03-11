Following the recent Microsoft acquisition of ZeniMax, we’re already seeing the deal deliver, with 20 Bethesda titles to be available on Xbox Game Pass tomorrow.

The news was announced in a roundtable on the Xbox Youtube channel to celebrate welcoming ZeniMax Media and Bethesda to the Xbox Family.

The full list of the 20 games is below, with 16 of the titles available wherever you play, Console, PC, or mobile devices through the cloud for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members.