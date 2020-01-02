We earlier reported that according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple may be set to release 5 new iPhones in 2020, including a new low-cost iPhone- the iPhone SE2, with a 4.7″ LCD screen. Now, Digitimes reports that Apple may, in fact, be planning 2 of the low-cost models- one with a 5.5″ LCD screen, and one with a 6.1″ LCD screen. This would bring the lineup to a total of 6 new iPhones on the way.

The iPhone 12 will be coming in two display sizes, one with 5.4-inch OLED display and the other with 6.1-inch OLED display. Both the devices will feature 5G support and a dual-camera setup on the back. The iPhone 12 Pro will be coming in two display sizes, one with 6.1-inch OLED display and the other with 6.7-inch OLED display. Both the devices will feature 5G support and triple-camera setup on the back. Kuo also mentioned that 2020 iPhone models with 5G mmWave will be available only in five markets, including the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and the United Kingdom.

The addition of an additional low-cost iPhone suggests that Apple is no longer satisfied with only dominating the high-end of the market; and after the success of last years low-cost iPhone, the company intends to offer a model at every price-point.

Source: appleinformed