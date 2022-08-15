15 new games are coming to Xbox this August!

It’s another exciting month for Xbox fans as the gaming brand introduces a bunch of new games to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, and Game Pass. One of the best ones that’ll thrill you is Madden NFL 23, which is now playable this August 15 for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members with EA Play and those who have pre-ordered the All Madden Edition. The list also includes a wide variety of other games from other genres, such as the survival sim game The Bonfire: Forsaken Lands and puzzle-platformer A Tale of Paper: Refolded. As for the other games coming from August 15 to 19, check out this short roundup we prepared for you:

Dyna Bomb 2

August 17

Make Dr. Brutus pay for ruining your beautiful island vacation by choosing between two characters named Jack and Ela (or even both with the help of a friend). You got bombs and new weapon updates to try in order to take down the evil doctor and his minions in this game that offers eight different worlds with eight levels each.

Little League World Series Baseball 2022

August 16 (Optimized for Xbox Series X|S / Smart Delivery)

Test your baseball skills in you, whether solo or with friends. Feeling like a pro? Try its Quick Play mode. Looking for more excitement with friends? It has a local multiplayer tournament action to offer to you. Whatever your style is, Little League World Series Baseball 2022 will let you play baseball the way you want it. Plus, you can choose your teams and stadiums and even customize rules, your team’s look, equipment, and batting style!

Tribes of Midgard

August 16 (Optimized for Xbox Series X|S / Smart Delivery)

You’ve made an oath to protect the Seed of Yggdrasil at all cost, but it is now being threatened by hordes of invaders. Now, it is your time to fulfill that mission not just to satisfy your promises but also to prevent Ragnarök!

Way of the Hunter

August 16 (Optimized for Xbox Series X|S)

You can now hunt whatever the season is. Way of the Hunter lets you experience a realistic hunting journey in large open-world environments in the USA and Europe. Trace and hunt the most elusive animals with realistic behavior models using different detailed and highly realistic weapons. Enjoy the game’s vividly designed environments and observe ethical hunting as the complex ecosystems will react and adapt to your input.

Droid Trivia

August 17

Try your knowledge and see if you can win against AI in this game that will present you with over 800 questions from over 15 categories. You’ll answer questions of different types, such as True or False, Multiple Choice, Memory, and Picture-based. Play it with friends and families in local couch multiplayer, or be the smartass you already are by challenging the game’s AI.

Robo Revenge Squad

August 17

Alien robots are threatening your survival and the only way to fight them is through Robos! Use everyday appliances and objects (fridges, disco balls, baseball bats, or whatever is available) to defend your land. But to ensure your victory, make sure to enlist the help of up to four friends in this co-op action game and start kicking those metal butts!

Smash Boats Waterlogged Edition

August 17

Your task is simple: sink enemies and earn stars at the end of each stage to earn access to 16 boats with unique Smash-abilities. But it won’t be that simple — floating with you on the small seas are boatloads of challenges and obstacles.

Chameneon

August 18

A virus has infected Cyber Space, and its salvation is in your hands. Initiate the protocol CHAMENEON and explore the neon lines while collecting the Neon Disks in the colorful world of Cyber Space. Run, jump, and dodge obstacles precisely before the virus fully controls your world!

Cursed Golf

August 18

Enough with the boring typical golf games you used to play. Cursed Golf lets you play the club-and-ball sport with consequences if you fail to get your ball into the hole within the Par Count. And not only would it bring you back to the start of the course, but it would also bring you annoying obstacles, such as high-powered fans, spikes, TNT boxes, teleporters, rough spots, and so much more!

The Bonfire: Forsaken Lands

August 18

Test your survival skills in this survival simulation game that puts you in a snowy encampment. The main objective is to help your community survive and grow in a hostile environment filled with monsters at night. Decide how you will use your resources and what tasks you will assign to your workers. Make sure to make the right decisions to prevent famine and the entry of blood-thirsty monsters into your encampment.

Tilesweeper

August 18

With improved graphics and themed levels, Tilesweeper is a fun upgrade for Minesweeper lovers. It comes with a Castle theme, but more themes are coming in future DLCs.

Arenas of Tanks

August 19

Take down different enemy vehicles as you maneuver in five various arenas. Find cover and shoot and ricochet projectiles but don’t forget to replenish your health by finding useful scraps for you. To make the game more challenging for your team, you can choose from the five different gameplay goals available for you.

Madden NFL 23

August 19 (Optimized for Xbox Series X|S)

The most awaited American football video game is now playable this August 15 for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members with EA Play and those who have pre-ordered the All Madden Edition. Build the mightiest roster in Madden Ultimate Team, play your way into the history books in Face of the Franchise: The League, and call the shots from the front office as you lead your Madden NFL 23 Franchise to the top in Franchise.

Rattyvity Lab

August 19

Get control of Sam, a laboratory rat subjected to a series of experiments and accidentally gained the ability to connect boxes to one another. With this electro-magnetism power, he plans to escape the hell-like lab in this platforming puzzle adventure game.

A Tale of Paper: Refolded

August 19

Follow the story of Line, who is made of paper. Using the knowledge about origami, Line can transform into different figures, such as a frog and plane. Explore the world and expect perils along the way. There are collectibles to find and puzzles to solve. Complete the challenges and stumble upon the pieces of mystery hiding the true story of the Tale of Paper.