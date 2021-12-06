Since launching last month, Halo Infinite’s multiplayer has been a lot of fun, if a little lacking in content, but it now appears that 343 Industries has new modes ready and waiting to be used.

That’s according to Reddit user WickedSoldier991 who discovered 14 new modes currently going unused in Halo Infinite, and all they had to do was launch the game offline.

“Fun fact: If you launch Infinite offline, you can access the modes currently unavailable,” WickedSoldier991 explained in their post on the Halo subreddit. “If you go online after, you can save them for yourself. Attrition, Tactical, and Fiesta’s other modes.”

“If anyone’s having trouble getting the modes, add me on Xbox and try to access my file share to get them. If that doesn’t work, lmk and I’ll try to host some customs with people and pass the mode around that way.”

Here is the full list of modes that are only accessible offline:

Arena: Attrition

Arena: Attrition Dodgeball

Arena: Elimination

Fiesta: Attrition

Fiesta: CTF

Fiesta: One Flag CTF

Fiesta: Strongholds

Ranked: Elimination

Ranked: One Flag

Tactical: Slayer

Tactical: Slayer Commandos

Tactical: Slayer Manglers

Tactical: Slayer Sidekicks

Tactical: Slayer Stalker Rifles

This list of 14 additional modes brings the full total of different modes up to 31, but we’ll likely not see them all at once. Instead, 343 Industries will likely give new modes to enjoy during timed events, just as they did with the recent samurai themed Fracture: Tenrai event.

If you’re already tired of Halo Infinite’s multiplayer, worry not, as Halo Infinite’s campaign is due to launch in just a few days on the 8th of December for Xbox console and PC.