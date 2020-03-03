You can now get a Microsoft Surface Book 2 device with 7th gen Intel Core i5, 13.5-inch display, 8GB RAM and 128GB storage for just $999 — its lowest price ever.

The 8th gen version of the package with 256 GB of RAM is also $200 cheaper at $1,299.

If you have very demanding needs, the 13.5-inch model with an eighth-generation Core i7 and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050, the 15-inch model with an eighth-generation Core i5, and the 15-inch model with an eighth-generation Core i7 and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 are all $200 off.

Surface Book 2 comes with 8th gen Intel Core i7 processors allowing you to run professional-grade software, apps, and PC games with ease. The dedicated NVIDIA GeForce graphics ensure fluid immersive experiences when you connect Windows Mixed Reality headsets. The updated PixelSense Display delivers stunning, lifelike visuals from virtually any angle. And, it offers up to 17 hours of battery life.

See the deal at the Microsoft Store here.

Via Neowin