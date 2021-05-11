Intel announces 11th Gen Core H-series processors for laptops with double-digit performance improvements

11th gen Intel H-series processor

Intel today announced the 11th Gen Intel Core H-series processors for laptops with double-digit single core and multi-core performance improvements. The new processors are based on 10 nanometer SuperFin process technology, featuring up to 8 cores and 16 threads, with single and dual-core turbo performance up to 5.0GHz. Also, the CPU can now directly access high-speed GDDR6 memory attached to the graphics card. This direct access will enable higher framerates with lower latency and load large textures faster in games. Intel highlighted that these H-series mobile processors offer 2.5 times the total PCIe bandwidth to the CPU compared with the 10th Gen H-series processors.

New platform features also include:

  • 20 PCIe Gen 4.0 lanes with Intel® Rapid Storage Technology bootable in Raid 0 — and up to 44 total PCIe lanes that include 24 PCIe Gen 3.0 lanes from a dedicated platform controller hub.
  • Memory support up to DDR4-3200.
  • Thunderbolt™ 4 with transfer speeds up to 40Gbps.
  • Discrete Intel® Killer™ Wi-Fi 6E (Gig+).
  • Dual Embedded Display Port integrated for power optimized companion display.

Source: Intel

