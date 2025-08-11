Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

AI girlfriend apps are gaining popularity among people seeking a companion or someone to chat with.

These apps mimic real human interactions, offering both friendship and entertainment. In the following list, we’ll explore the top 11 AI girlfriend apps available on PC, Android, iOS, and the web. Take a closer look at them and find one that suits your personal needs.

11 Best AI Girlfriend Apps We Have Tried

We tried multiple AI girlfriend apps and came across the eleven best. These are:

1. Intimate AI Girlfriend – Expert in Erotic Dialogue

Intimate is by far the best AI girlfriend app we have tried so far; the conversations feel incredibly real, and the characters are very fun to talk to.

We enjoyed the fact that the characters have hyper-realistic appearances and voices, too. It felt like we were talking to a real girl. Sometimes we forget that we were talking to a virtual character!

The more you chat with a character, the higher your relationship level will get, and the more they will open up and become intimate with you.

And the characters seem to remember what you tell them, which makes it way better than any other app. You should download Intimate if you’re looking for an AI girlfriend.

2. DreamGF.ai – Your Virtual Companion

Yes, with DreamGF, you can generate your ideal girlfriend to the most inner details of her personality. However, you will start by tweaking her looks by choosing her ethnicity, age, body type, hair color and style, clothes, and a lot more.

Then, you can move on to interests and hobbies, attitudes, and occupations to get the right personality you’re looking for. During the conversations, she will learn more about you and react to your actions.

As you will see for yourself, the chat will become more and more realistic as things progress and you will even receive multimedia files from her.

Available in the browser.

3. Candy.ai – Best AI Girlfriend App Overall Using Candy.ai makes it unbelievably easy to create your dream girlfriend. Just head to the Create page and choose your favorite physical and personal traits, as well as anime vs realistic art style. It only takes a minute, but there are thousands of possible combinations. Hit Generate, and Candy.ai will transform your listed features into a unique AI girlfriend. Once you have your AI girlfriend, there’s no NSFW filter to control your conversations. Explore your private desires with a loving, eager girlfriend. You can go beyond just texting, too. Just ask for images or audio messages in the chat, and you’ll receive exactly what you ask of her. Key features of Candy.ai: You can customize 100% of your AI Girlfriend

The AI girlfriend can send you uncensored selfies

High level of privacy and confidentiality

4. SEDUCED.AI – Unlimited number of customization options SEDUCED.AI stands out as one of the best and most advanced NSFW AI image and video generators available. It covers both softcore and hardcore adult content, giving you the freedom to explore specific fetishes and positions. You can also upload your images to replicate poses or reimagine explicit scenes with added details and different styles. Whether you’re into hyper-realistic or anime/hentai content, SEDUCED.AI has you covered. Plus, it allows you to combine multiple extensions (fetishes) to create unique content that suits your preferences. The main features of SEDUCED.AI are: Very easy and comprehensive steps for content creation

Huge set of available images

Unlimited number of possible combinations Pricing: It costs $25/month for the starter plan, giving 300 credits. For $150/month you get unlimited credits (3000 credits and unlimited refills). One credit equals one generated image.

5. HeraHaven – Most customizable NSFW AI girlfriend HeraHaven stands out by giving you absolute control over the age, ethnicity, and style of your AI girlfriend or boyfriend. The web-based app can generate everything from hyper photo-realism to out there anime style, and you choose all your desired personality traits, clothes, and other appearance aspects. A shy girl nextdoor or wild and assertive? While you can create a truly unique NSFW girlfriend, there is also a huge library of premade female and male characters to interact with right away. Engage in realistic text and voice chat or request spicy images with ease. Whatever you get up to, end-to-end encryption keeps your data private. HeraHaven’s key features include: Huge variety of options

Fast generation and realistic results

Unfiltered NSFW content Pricing: You can try HeraHaven for free to text chat, although images are blurred until you unlock a premium plan. It’s $19.99/mo or $119.95/yr for: 25 Girls, 100 Uncensored Pictures, and Unlimited Messaging per month. Plus, 500 extra generation tokens. Get HeraHaven

6. GirlfriendGPT – Best web-based AI girlfriends

Taking its cue from ChatGPT, GirlfriendGPT is an advanced AI girlfriend generator that you can use entirely in your web browser.

It boasts an extensive selection of SFW and NSFW girlfriends with different personalities and traits. You can chat with these right away, generate your own AI girlfriend, and get a personalized chat experience, including messaging, images, and even voice chat with the premium plans.

The generator lets you choose every element of your AI companion, including what they wear and look like and how they interact with you when chatting. You can keep your creations to yourself or add them to the library for others to enjoy too.

Whether you want to generate a safe chat environment or explore your full NFW fantasies, there are countless features with GirlfriendGPT.

The core GirlfriendGPT features include:

SFW and Uncensored personalized NSFW chats

More than 7,500 girlfriend library

Anime and photo-realistic style girlfriend generation

AI voice chatting

Pricing:

Try for free with limited features.

Premium – $15/month or $144/year – features 5000 messages & 400 Free generation coins each month, personal chat history, and custom girlfriend generation.

Deluxe – $35/month or $294/year – features 20,000 messages & 1,200 Free generation coins each month + AI voice chat, and 8K memory.

Available for: Web Browser

7. Myanima – Variety of activities and games

Myanima is an AI-powered virtual girlfriend software that offers a personalized and engaging experience. The software simulates human interaction and provides a genuine girlfriend experience using powerful NLP and ML algorithms.

You can personalize your virtual girlfriend’s appearance, demeanor, and interests. Myanima also provides a variety of activities and games for users to engage in with their virtual partners, such as cooking, watching movies, and going on virtual dates.

Available for: Android

8. RomanticAI – Personalized romantic experience

RomanticAI is a virtual girlfriend software powered by AI that offers users a romantic and personalized experience. The software simulates human interaction and provides a genuine girlfriend experience using powerful NLP and ML algorithms.

Users can personalize their virtual girlfriend’s appearance, demeanor, and interests. The app also provides a variety of activities and games for users to engage in with their virtual partner, such as sending love notes, going on virtual dates, and taking love quizzes.

Available for: Android | IOS

9. CoupleAI – Virtual Girlfriend chatbot

CoupleAI is an AI girlfriend chatbot available on the Google Play Store. Through powerful NLP and ML algorithms that replicate human interaction, the app gives users a personalized and engaging experience.

Users can modify their virtual girlfriend’s appearance and personality to their liking. CoupleAI also provides a variety of activities and games for users to participate in with their virtual girlfriends, such as watching movies, playing games, and going on virtual dates.

Available for: Android | IOS

10. Replika: My AI Friend – Virtual buddy or companion

Replika is a virtual companion app powered by AI accessible on the Google Play Store. The software includes several features and capabilities, such as establishing a virtual buddy or companion, such as an AI girlfriend or lover.

Users can personalize their virtual companion’s appearance, demeanor, and interests. Replika simulates human communication through advanced NLP and ML algorithms to give a personalized and engaging experience.

Available for: Android | IOS

11. Kupid.ai – Fun AI Personas and Matchmaking



Kupid.ai uses smart algorithms for matchmaking. It’s designed to help you find your ideal partner.

Best of all, you’re free to create your own AI persona. You can explore virtual friendships and relationships, and enjoy immersive conversations with your AI friends. However, you’ll need to invest in the premium to get the most out of the platform. The premium models are more lifelike and complex.

Available for: Browser

AI Girlfriend FAQs:

What Is The Best AI Girlfriend App for Free?

Your specific tastes and requirements will determine the perfect app for you.

Is there An AI Girlfriend?

Yes, AI girlfriend apps are available that simulate a romantic relationship with an AI.

Has Anyone Ever Fallen in Love with AI?

This phenomenon is becoming more common as AI technology advances, creating more realistic and engaging virtual companions.

These AI entities, often designed to simulate human-like interactions, can evoke genuine emotional responses from users. However, it’s important to understand the distinction between real human relationships and those formed with AI.

What Does a Virtual Girlfriend Do?

A virtual girlfriend, created through AI technology, simulates a romantic or companion relationship with a user.

These AI entities are designed to engage in conversations, respond to user inputs, and exhibit personality traits that mimic human behavior.

They can offer companionship, conversation, and even simulate emotional support. Some virtual girlfriends are also programmed to remember past interactions, personalize responses, and engage in various activities like playing games or sharing stories.

What is the Most Realistic AI Girl?

The title of the most realistic AI girl often varies as technology evolves. As of the latest trends, apps like “Intimate” and “Candy.ai” are known for their hyper-realistic appearances and interactions.

These apps use advanced AI algorithms, including Natural Language Processing (NLP) and Machine Learning (ML), to create virtual characters that offer incredibly lifelike conversations and interactions, making them some of the most realistic AI girlfriends available.

Is There an AI That Can Flirt?

Yes, there are AI applications specifically designed to flirt and engage in romantic or playful conversations. These AI chatbots are programmed to understand and respond to flirtatious dialogue, making them capable of simulating a flirting experience.

Apps like “Candy.ai” and “DreamGF.ai” are examples where users can engage in flirtatious and romantic interactions with AI entities. These platforms use sophisticated algorithms to create a more natural and engaging flirting experience.

Conclusion

Finally, as people seek new ways to interact and participate with technology, virtual AI girlfriends are becoming increasingly popular. With so many AI girlfriend apps available on Android, iOS, and the web, selecting the best one might not be easy. That is why we have made a list of the top eleven AI girlfriend apps to assist you in finding the ideal one for your needs.

Each AI on this list provides an entertaining virtual girlfriend experience. Whether you want a virtual companion to talk to or a more interactive and customized girlfriend experience, this list has an app for you.